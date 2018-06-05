0 UCF Knights football: Fan guide

The University of Central Florida Knights football team made history in 2017 with an undefeated season, further increasing its popularity and national prominence.



Here's what fans need to know about the UCF Knights.



Team history

The UCF Knights football team played its first game on Sept. 2, 1979. The team moved into Division II in 1982 and into Division I-AA in the 1990s, when it made the playoffs for the first time. Daunte Culpepper, who went on to play for 11 seasons in NFL, debuted as a freshman quarterback in 1995, and the next year, the team moved into Division I-A.



Playing in the East Division of the American Athletic Conference, the UCF football team went undefeated in 2017, the only team to do so. Despite this, the team was excluded from competing in the four-team College Football Playoff, but UCF Athletics Director Danny White declared the school national champions and the players were given their own national championship rings. In addition, four members of this team were drafted into the NFL, a UCF Knights record.



Ticket information

Season tickets are available and usually include seven home games. You can also buy tickets for single games or purchase tickets that include additional access, such as the Tower Club, a 6,870-square-foot air-conditioned lounge with outdoor reserved seating. Additional amenities for these seats include a Chef's Plate and private restrooms.



Venue location

UCF Knights football plays its home games in Spectrum Stadium, which opened in 2007 under the name Bright House Networks Stadium. Located on the north side of campus, it has a natural grass playing surface and many amenities.



The stadium has been upgraded several times since it opened, including the addition of the Carl Black and Gold Cabana, a 10,000-square-foot social area and lounge, in 2015. The video board was upgraded the next year, and more premium seating areas were added for 2017.



Game day traditions

In addition to the game itself, a lot of fun activities for the entire family surround UCF Knights football on game day. Fans can enjoy live music, carnival rides, food trucks and more at IOA Plaza before games. Tailgating is always a popular activity and fans love to gather around to see The Knight Walk, which provides a raucous welcome for the team before it enters the stadium.



Current roster

Check out the UCF Knights roster for player news, stats, photos and more. A detailed roster of coaches is also available.



Schedule

The UCF Knights play some in-conference opponents as well as some out of conference each season. Conference opponents include Connecticut, East Carolina, Memphis, Navy, Temple, SMU and the University of South Florida, which is a traditional rival. The game is so popular that dynamic pricing can be used, which increases ticket prices. In 2017, the lowest ticket price for the game rose to $75.



Check out the current team schedule here.

