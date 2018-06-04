0 WonderWorks Orlando: Visitors guide

WonderWorks Orlando is an amusement park with a twist. Instead of roller coasters and other rides, the attraction bills itself as an "amusement park for the mind."



Its inverted, off-kilter building contains over 100 exhibits that demonstrate scientific principles in a fun, hands-on way. For example, it's one thing to read about hurricane-force winds, but at WonderWorks, you can enter a Hurricane Shack to feel Category 1 winds of 74 miles an hour.

In addition to its attractions, WonderWorks Orlando also has additional activities as well as a lunch and dinner show.



Here's what you need to know before heading to WonderWorks Orlando:



Exhibits



The WonderZones

Natural Disasters – Place your hand through a protective glove while a Tesla Coil emits 100,000 volts of electricity to your fingers, turning you into a human lightning rod. You can also feel the power of an earthquake that measures 5.3 on the Richter scale and experience hurricane-force winds.

Place your hand through a protective glove while a Tesla Coil emits 100,000 volts of electricity to your fingers, turning you into a human lightning rod. You can also feel the power of an earthquake that measures 5.3 on the Richter scale and experience hurricane-force winds. Physical Challenge – Make huge bubbles, lie on a bed of nails, test your athletic skills and measure your calmness with EEG technology.

– Make huge bubbles, lie on a bed of nails, test your athletic skills and measure your calmness with EEG technology. Light & Sound – Try to beat the speed of light and play a giant piano with your feet.

– Try to beat the speed of light and play a giant piano with your feet. Space Challenge – Take the astronaut training challenge in a gyroscope, design and ride on your own virtual roller coaster and virtually explore the surface of Mars on a rover.

– Take the astronaut training challenge in a gyroscope, design and ride on your own virtual roller coaster and virtually explore the surface of Mars on a rover. Imagination Lab – Play with a giant Lite-Brite and experience the real work of a forensic scientist.

– Play with a giant Lite-Brite and experience the real work of a forensic scientist. Far-Out Art Gallery – Check out artwork that illustrates illusion.

Indoor Ropes Course – Work your way over 30 obstacles including swinging beams and suspension bridges.

4D XD Motion Theater – Enjoy a 3D film with special effects and seats that move.

Laser Tag – Challenge your friends to a game.

Outta Control Magic Comedy Show or Mad Science Fire & Ice Science Show – Choose the type of show you'd like and enjoy a meal.



Location

WonderWorks Orlando is located at 9067 International Drive, near I-4. Parking is available at the Pointe Orlando parking garage, which charges according to the first two hours and for each additional hour, up to a maximum of $10.



Tickets

Tickets can be bought at the attraction or online for adults (age 13 and up) or kids (age 4-12), with kids under age 4 admitted free. Choose from the following ticket options:

General admission all-access ticket – includes all WonderWorks exhibits, the motion theater, laser tag and the ropes course

– includes all WonderWorks exhibits, the motion theater, laser tag and the ropes course Comedy dinner show ticket – includes a show plus unlimited pizza, salad, beer, wine, soda and dessert

– includes a show plus unlimited pizza, salad, beer, wine, soda and dessert Combo ticket – includes access to everything for a discounted price

Discounts include a slightly reduced price if you buy your ticket online, and Florida residents can fill out a form and text "wonderorlando" to 31996 to get discounts. The park will send two messages per month.



WonderWorks also hosts special discounted events, such as Homeschool Days and Sensory Days for children and adults with special needs.



Hours

The attraction is open from 9 a.m. to midnight, 365 days a year. The last ticket is sold 90 minutes before closing.

