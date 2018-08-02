E-ZPass is coming to some local toll roads starting Sept. 1

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - Central Florida drivers will soon have another option when it comes to paying for some local toll roads.
E-ZPass will soon be accepted on all roads operated by the Central Florida Expressway Authority.
The transponder, which is separate from E-Pass and SunPass, is familiar to people who have lived or driven outside of Florida. E-ZPass is already in use on toll roads in 16 other states.
The Central Florida Expressway Authority will start accepting E-ZPass on its roads starting Saturday, Sept. 1.
The roads that will allow E-ZPass will include:
- SR-408 (east of Colonial Drive only)
- SR-417 (from the Orange-Seminole county line to International Dr / World Center Drive only)
- SR-429 (from the Orange-Lake county line to Seidel Road only)
- SR-528 (Beachline from McCoy Road to SR-520 only)
- SR-414, SR-451 and SR-453 inside Orange County
The E-Z Pass transponders will not work on toll roads operated by FTE or FDOT, which include Florida’s Turnpike and parts of SR-528 (the Beachline), SR-429, and SR-417.
The Central Florida Expressway Authority also said it’s working with E-ZPass to release a multistate transponder called E-Pass Xtra, that would allow drivers to use their E-Pass in E-ZPass territory, which includes 16 other states mainly on the east coast.
