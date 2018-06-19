How to weigh in on proposed expansion of U.S. 17-92

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. - Drivers in Seminole County will have a chance to sound off about a plan to widen a portion of U.S. Highway 17-92.
FDOT will hold a public meeting Tuesday to discuss plans to widen the road from north of Lake Mary Boulevard to north of Airport Boulevard.
Tuesday’s meeting will show residents plans to extend the existing right turn lanes on both sides of the road and add an additional westbound turn lane along Airport Boulevard.
The project would also add a bike lane.
Traffic Alerts: Track traffic in real-time
Proposed area of construction:
The proposed plan started as a repaving project, but now FDOT is looking at widening the road and improving turn lanes.
FDOT said construction would begin in the fall of 2020.
Some drivers told Channel 9’s Sarahbeth Ackerman the work will be worth it because it will ultimately ease congestion. Others said they are not happy about additional construction in the area.
FDOT wants neighbors and drivers to attend Tuesday’s meeting to share their thoughts on the proposed plan.
The meeting will be held Tuesday evening from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at the Seminole County Public Safety Administration building at 150 Eslinger Way in Sanford.
