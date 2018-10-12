I-4 ULTIMATE: New way to access I-4 from Colonial Drive could back up traffic, residents say

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - The next time you get on I-4 from Colonial Drive, you could get an unpleasant surprise.
By the time you go to work Monday morning, the old entrance ramp from westbound Colonial Drive to westbound I-4 will be closed.
Instead of exiting Colonial Drive in a typical right lane, you will now have to turn left from a new traffic light.
Drivers in the area are concerned that having to wait at a traffic light will cause congestion.
“People like to block intersections here so I can see that being a problem,” said Terrence Donnlley, who owns a business in the area.
“The longest anyone would have to wait is three minutes for that entire [traffic light] cycle,” said I-4 Ultimate spokesperson David Parks.
I-4 officials said they will have extra workers watching the traffic flow on Monday morning and will make adjustments to the traffic light times if necessary.
