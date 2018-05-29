  • 1 person killed in crash near Disney World, FHP says

    By: Jason Kelly , Kelly Healey

    ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - At least one person was killed Monday evening in a crash near Walt Disney World, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

    The crash was reported shortly after 10:30 p.m. at South Apopka Vineland Road and Palm Parkway, troopers said.

    Neither the names of those involved nor the circumstances surrounding the crash have been released.

    The investigation is ongoing.

