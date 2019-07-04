FHP: 3 people hit, 1 killed by speeding car while trying to help pedestrian struck, killed on OBT

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - Three men who stopped to help a pedestrian that was hit and killed by an SUV along Orange Blossom Trail Thursday morning were hit by a different speeding car leaving one of them dead, the Florida Highway Patrol said.
Lt. Kim Montes said both fatal crashes happened just after 3 a.m. Thursday near the intersection of OBT and 41st Street.
Related Headlines
Montes said the driver in the first crash hit and killed a man trying to cross the road and then crashed into a nearby business. The driver and her passengers were transported to the hospital, and Montes said FHP believes the driver was impaired at the time of the crash.
>>> Check traffic conditions along your route here <<<
As three men were trying to help the pedestrian that was struck in the first crash, Montes said a black Lexus traveling at a high rate of speed struck them and then fled the scene.
Montes said that crash killed one of the good Samaritans and critically injured another. She said both crashes were captured on security footage from a near by apartment complex.
She said troopers are asking for the public's help to identify the black Lexus involved in the crash. Anyone with information is urged to call CrimeLine at 1800-423-TIPS or FHP at 407-737-2213.
Montes said drivers can expect the lanes of northbound OBT to be closed until 7 a.m. as the investigation into the crashes continues.
This is a developing story. Watch Eyewitness News This Morning for live updates from the scene.
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}