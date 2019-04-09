Car crashes through Lake Nona Chipotle

ORLANDO, Fla. - A car crashed through the front of a Lake Nona Chipotle Tuesday morning, according to the Orlando Police Department.
The crash occurred around 9 a.m. at the restaurant along Narcoossee Road.
Police have not said what caused the crash or if anyone was injured.
This is a developing story. Stay with Channel 9 for updates.
