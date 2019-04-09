  • Car crashes through Lake Nona Chipotle

    By: Chip Skambis

    Updated:

    ORLANDO, Fla. - A car crashed through the front of a Lake Nona Chipotle Tuesday morning, according to the Orlando Police Department. 

    The crash occurred around 9 a.m. at the restaurant along Narcoossee Road.

    Police have not said what caused the crash or if anyone was injured. 

    This is a developing story. Stay with Channel 9 for updates. 
     

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories