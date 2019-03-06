Child hit by train in Brevard County

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. - A child was struck by a train Tuesday evening in the Port St. John neighborhood, Brevard County Fire Rescue said.
Firefighters said they were called shortly before 9 p.m. to Fay Boulevard near Curtis Boulevard, where the child was hit.
The child was taken to a hospital under a trauma alert status, officials said.
The child's age, gender and condition were not released.
Deputies said the road has reopened.
The crash remains under investigation.
No other details were given.
**Train v Pedestrian** Fay Blvd/ RR Tracks. Port St John. Child hit by train, trauma alert. BCFR E26,R26,D20,F1, and @Health_First First Flight on the call. TOC- 20:50. #BCFR #BrevardsBravest #PortSaintJohn #TraumaAlert pic.twitter.com/mUwKTYOcSo— BCFRpio (@BCFRpio) March 6, 2019
