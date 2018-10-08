Driver sought after woman, 21, struck near UCF

ORLANDO, Fla. - Florida Highway Patrol troopers are still searching for the driver who they said struck a 21-year-old woman near the University of Central Florida early Sunday.
Katie Nakonechny, of Orlando, was crossing Alafaya Trail at Strategy Boulevard shortly before 1 a.m. when she was hit, troopers said.
The light was green and Nakonechny was in the crosswalk when she attempted to cross the street, troopers said.
The driver left the scene, troopers said.
Nakonechny was taken to Orlando Regional Medical Center in critical condition, according to the crash report.
Troopers said her last known address is in Coral Springs, Florida, but they believe she was living in Orlando as a student.
Students said they notice a lot of reckless drivers in the area.
“Especially on this corner and in this building specifically,” said resident Reebha Sharma. “I really hope she does make it.”
Troopers described the vehicle as a red car with possible damage to the left, front side.
A part of the driver’s side mirror was recovered at the scene, according to the crash report.
Troopers need the public’s help finding the driver.
Anyone with information is urged to call FHP at 407-737-2213 or Crimeline at 1-800-423-TIPS.
The crash remains under investigation.
