Florida lawmakers hope new plan will help spark ‘Rural Renaissance’

ORLANDO, Fla. — Florida could be poised for a major boost to its rural communities.

Lawmakers are reintroducing the ‘Rural Renaissance’ plan in the 2026 legislative session, aiming to boost rural communities across the state.

Sponsored by Senate President Ben Albritton, the bill is expected to clear the Senate Appropriations Committee on Wednesday.

It focuses on enhancing key services in rural areas, including healthcare, education, transportation, and local economies.

“The entire idea of supporting rural Florida is worth the conversation. My hope, obviously, is that it gets passed this year,” Albritton said.

If approved, the bill would assist doctors in establishing practices in small towns, offer student loan relief for rural educators, and fund new road and infrastructure projects throughout Florida.

