2 motorcyclists die in crash on SR 417 in Orange County

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - A man and a woman riding a motorycle died Thursday evening in a crash on State Road 417 in Orange County, the Florida Highway Patrol said.
A motorcycle crashed into the back of a vehicle at about 8 p.m. in the southbound lanes of State Road 417 near State Road 528, FHP Lt. Kim Montes said.
The man and the woman were pronounced dead at the crash scene, Montes said.
Traffic, which remains congested in the area, is being diverted at Lee Vista Boulevard.
The crash remains under investigation.
No other details were given.
