Fatal crash involving car and power pole shuts down Rock Springs Road

APOPKA, Fla. - Rock Springs Road in Apopka is shut down after a fatal crash involving a car hitting a power pole.
The Florida Highway Patrol said one person is dead after the car veered across traffic and hit the pole around 4 a.m. Monday.
The accident happened near the intersection of Rock Springs Road and U.S. Highway 441.
This is a developing story. Watch Eyewitness News at 6:30 a.m. for the latest updates.
.@OrangeCoSheriff & @FHPOrlando are working a fatal accident on Rock Springs Rd & Tahoe St. in #Apopka. The car slammed into a concrete pole and caught fire. We will have updates throughout the morning on @WFTV pic.twitter.com/AbP1RG2WXS— Q McCray (@QMcCrayWFTV) April 1, 2019
