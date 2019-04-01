  • Fatal crash involving car and power pole shuts down Rock Springs Road

    By: Sarah Wilson , Q McCray

    Updated:

    APOPKA, Fla. - Rock Springs Road in Apopka is shut down after a fatal crash involving a car hitting a power pole.

    The Florida Highway Patrol said one person is dead after the car veered across traffic and hit the pole around 4 a.m. Monday.

    The accident happened near the intersection of Rock Springs Road and U.S. Highway 441.

    This is a developing story. Watch Eyewitness News at 6:30 a.m. for the latest updates.

     

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories