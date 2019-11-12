  • FHP: 3 children not wearing seat belts hurt in crash on State Road 44 in Lake County

    By: James Tutten

    LAKE COUNTY, Fla. - Several people, including three children, were injured after a violent crash occurred Tuesday afternoon in Lake County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

    The two-car crash happened around 1:45 p.m. on State Road 44 near Whitney Road.

    Troopers said the children were not restrained during the crash and had to be flown by helicopter to Arnold Palmer Hospital in Orlando.  

    Four adults in the other car were also taken to a hospital for treatment, troopers said.

    Eastbound SR-44 was shut down after the crash but has since reopened.

     

     

