FHP: 3 killed in Turnpike crash involving FedEx tractor-trailer in Osceola County

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. - A fatal crash involving a FedEx tractor-trailer has caused the south lanes of the Florida Turnpike to shut down Tuesday at mile marker 217 near Kenansville, the Florida Highway Patrol said.
Related Headlines
The three-vehicle crash happened at about 12:40 a.m. in Osceola County, FHP said.
Troopers said a Mitsubishi car with a flat tire was traveling slowly in the right lane while a Ford Explorer followed slowly behind the car.
The FedEx tractor-trailer approached the Explorer at a normal speed, but the driver did not realize the two vehicles were driving at a slow speed.
The front end of the FedEx truck hit the rear of the Explorer and then the rear of the car, and the tractor-trailer jackknifed, FHP said.
Troopers said three people in the Explorer were killed, and three others were hospitalized. The driver of the Mitsubishi and the driver of the FedEx truck suffered minor injuries.
“Drivers can expect a detour for at least another hour, maybe more,” FHP said in an incident report.
The names of those involved have not been released.
BETTER LOOKK: Fatal #Turnpike crash that still has the Soutbound lanes closed at mm 217 involves a @FedEx truck. DETOUR: Traffic diverted at US-192. @WFTV pic.twitter.com/hyRLHuGBf5— Racquel Asa (@RAsaWFTV) September 11, 2018
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}