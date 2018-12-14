0 FHP: All lanes of SR-528 eastbound blocked after semi-truck crashes, catches fire

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - The eastbound lanes of State Road 528 remain closed Friday morning six hours after a semi-truck overturned and caught fire on the road, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

The truck spilled its load of clothing and other wares across the road after FHP said the driver lost control and struck multiple guard rails near State Road 520.

Troopers said the cab and trailer of the truck caught fire, but that the driver was able to get out of the truck on his own uninjured.

FHP said the road does not appear to be damaged from the fire, and that one lane could open by 9 a.m. Troopers suggested that drivers use State Road 520 as an alternate to travel east into Brevard County.

This is a developing story. Follow WFTV’s Racquel Asa on Twitter for the latest updates.

8:30am UPDATE: one lane on 528 Eastbound to @BrevardCo_FL could open up by 9am. @FHPOrlando says no damage to the road after semi truck caught on fire. @WFTV — Racquel Asa (@RAsaWFTV) December 14, 2018

BETTER LOOK #528: vehicle fire involved a semi-truck. Looks like whatever it was carrying is now all over 528 Eastbound lanes. Fire crews were likely trying to contain the hot spots inside. 528 Eastbound near SR-520 CLOSED for a while. @OCFireRescue pic.twitter.com/03j84bjjWQ — Racquel Asa (@RAsaWFTV) December 14, 2018

6:00am UPDATE: The road is still closed. Depending on how much damage was done to the road either @MyFDOT_CFL or @CFXway will need to fix the road. pic.twitter.com/D4dIXa5N5N — Racquel Asa (@RAsaWFTV) December 14, 2018

BREAKING #528: Vehicle fire on 528 Eastbound has all the lanes blocked past SR-520. Flames out but road is still blocked.



ALTERNATE: Take SR-520 to I-95 if you're going to Southern @BrevardCo_FL or SR-520 to SR-50 to I-95 if you're going to #Volusia @BCFRpio @OCFireRescue pic.twitter.com/onPBeNN2ri — Racquel Asa (@RAsaWFTV) December 14, 2018

