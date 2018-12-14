  • FHP: All lanes of SR-528 eastbound blocked after semi-truck crashes, catches fire

    By: Sarah Wilson

    ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - The eastbound lanes of State Road 528 remain closed Friday morning six hours after a semi-truck overturned and caught fire on the road, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

    The truck spilled its load of clothing and other wares across the road after FHP said the driver lost control and struck multiple guard rails near State Road 520.

    Troopers said the cab and trailer of the truck caught fire, but that the driver was able to get out of the truck on his own uninjured.

    FHP said the road does not appear to be damaged from the fire, and that one lane could open by 9 a.m. Troopers suggested that drivers use State Road 520 as an alternate to travel east into Brevard County.

    This is a developing story.  Follow WFTV's Racquel Asa on Twitter for the latest updates.

     

     

