Shooter sought in Leesburg ‘homicide investigation’

LAKE COUNTY, Fla. — An investigation is underway following a deadly shooting near Leesburg, the Lake County Sheriff’s Office said.

Channel 9 has learned deputies responded Friday morning to a wooded area in the vicinity of Griffin Road.

Shooting near Leesburg Sheriff's investigators said they were conducting a homicide investigation after a shooting near Leesburg Friday morning. (WFTV staff)

A sheriff’s spokesperson said investigators are treating the incident as a homicide while deputies search for a shooter in the case.

LCSO added that nearby Carver Middle School in Leesburg was currently on lockdown, but said the shooting is not related to the campus.

WFTV is near the scene of the shooting working to gather the latest details.

Shooting near Leesburg Sheriff's investigators said they were conducting a homicide investigation after a shooting near Leesburg Friday morning. (WFTV staff)

Monitor WFTV.com and watch Eyewitness News starting at noon for updates on this breaking story.

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