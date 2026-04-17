FPL offers $20,000 scholarships for robotics students, $5,000 for drone enthusiasts

ORLANDO, Fla. — Florida Power & Light has extended the application deadline for three scholarships aimed at Florida high school seniors involved in robotics and drone programs.

The new deadline is May 4.

Florida Power & Light scholarships 2026

The scholarship program includes two $20,000 awards for students who participated in FIRST, VEX or B.E.S.T. robotics programs, along with one $5,000 scholarship for a student involved in Drones in School.

The scholarships are open to public and private high school seniors across FPL’s service area who plan to continue their education in STEM, engineering, aviation, trade or related technical fields.

To qualify for the robotics scholarships, students must have participated in an eligible robotics program for at least two years, maintain a weighted GPA of at least 3.0 and provide a recommendation from a robotics coach or teacher.

Florida Power & Light scholarships 2026

Students applying for the drone scholarship must also show at least two years of participation in the program and provide a recommendation, though no minimum GPA is required.

FPL said students selected for the awards must plan to enroll full time during the 2026-27 academic year in a two-year or four-year college, vocational school or technical program.

Applications are available through FPL’s education website.

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