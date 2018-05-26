  • FHP: Kissimmee man killed in fiery tourist district crash

    By: Chip Skambis , Johny Fernandez

    Updated:

    ORLANDO, Fla. - A Kissimmee man is dead after a fiery crash involving four cars in the heart of Orlando’s tourist district early Saturday, the Florida Highway Patrol said. 

    The crash occurred around 2:35 a.m. at the intersection of Universal Boulevard and Destination Parkway, troopers said. 

    Related Headlines

    Subtropical Storm Alberto: Gov. Rick Scott declares State of Emergency in Florida

    Mathew Pasciucco, 26, was driving a 2013 Hyundai sedan, which was stopped at the red light behind another car at the intersection, troopers said, before a 2014 Mercedes rear-ended him. 

    Pasciucco’s car then caught fire. Two other drivers at the intersection pulled him from the vehicle, but he died at the scene. 

    Read: Mystery wolf-like creature stumps experts in Montana

    The driver of the Mercedes, 22-year-old Yamil Rodriguez, of Orlando, then ran away from the scene, troopers said. 

    Authorities found Rodriguez at a nearby hotel, where he was charged with leaving the scene of a crash and DUI manslaughter, according to a crash report. 
     

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories

  • Headline Goes Here

    FHP: Kissimmee man killed in fiery tourist district crash

  • Headline Goes Here

    Construction worker thrown over guardrail after being hit by car in…

  • Headline Goes Here

    Driver found shot in head on SR 408 in Orange County, deputies say

  • Headline Goes Here

    Couple shot while inside car in Seminole County, deputies say

  • Headline Goes Here

    I-4 deadly crash: Car crashes into dump truck in Altamonte Springs