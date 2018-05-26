FHP: Kissimmee man killed in fiery tourist district crash

ORLANDO, Fla. - A Kissimmee man is dead after a fiery crash involving four cars in the heart of Orlando’s tourist district early Saturday, the Florida Highway Patrol said.
The crash occurred around 2:35 a.m. at the intersection of Universal Boulevard and Destination Parkway, troopers said.
Related Headlines
Subtropical Storm Alberto: Gov. Rick Scott declares State of Emergency in Florida
Mathew Pasciucco, 26, was driving a 2013 Hyundai sedan, which was stopped at the red light behind another car at the intersection, troopers said, before a 2014 Mercedes rear-ended him.
Pasciucco’s car then caught fire. Two other drivers at the intersection pulled him from the vehicle, but he died at the scene.
Read: Mystery wolf-like creature stumps experts in Montana
The driver of the Mercedes, 22-year-old Yamil Rodriguez, of Orlando, then ran away from the scene, troopers said.
Authorities found Rodriguez at a nearby hotel, where he was charged with leaving the scene of a crash and DUI manslaughter, according to a crash report.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}