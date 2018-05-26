0 Subtropical Storm Alberto: Gov. Rick Scott declares State of Emergency in Florida

Governor Rick Scott issued Executive Order 18-150 on Saturday, declaring a state of emergency in all 67 Florida counties as the state continues to monitor and prepare for Subtropical Storm Alberto.

By declaring this state of emergency, Scott's office said he is ensuring that state and local government has ample time, resources and flexibility to get prepared for this storm.

This morning, I have declared a state of emergency across FL to ensure our state has the resources they need to keep their families safe and prepare for the torrential rain and severe flooding Subtropical Storm Alberto will bring. https://t.co/8yK1qdB5eD — Rick Scott (@FLGovScott) May 26, 2018

What is a subtropical storm?

Scott said, “As we continue to monitor Subtropical Storm Alberto’s northward path toward Florida, it is critically important that all Florida counties have every available resource to keep families safe and prepare for the torrential rain and severe flooding this storm will bring. Today, I have declared a state of emergency in all 67 Florida counties to make sure that our state and local governments are able to coordinate with federal partners to get the resources they need. Yesterday, I directed the State Emergency Operations Center activate to Level 2 and I will continue to be in constant communication with state and local emergency management officials as this storm approaches Florida.

“If any Florida family doesn’t have an emergency preparedness plan, now is the time to act. Remember, the track of these storms can change without notice. Do not think that only areas in the cone will be impacted – everyone in our state must be prepared. I encourage every Floridian to visit FloridaDisaster.org and get your plan before this storm hits so you can keep your family safe. We will continue to provide updates to Florida’s residents and visitors and do everything to prepare for and respond to this storm.”

• The State Assistance Information Line (SAIL) contact number is 1-800-342-3557.

• Follow @FLSert or @FLGovScott on Twitter for live updates.

• Visit floridadisaster.org to find information on shelters, road closures, and evacuation routes.

