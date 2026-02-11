1 dead after tractor-trailer makes illegal u-turn on I-75

MANATEE, Fla. — A man died following a crash on Interstate 75 after a tractor-trailer made an illegal U-turn. The collision occurred near the Hillsborough and Manatee county line.

According to Florida Highway Patrol troopers, the tractor-trailer attempted to turn at the 235 Milepost to travel south and entered the path of a Toyota Corolla.

The 28-year-old driver of the Corolla was taken to a local hospital with serious injuries. He later died from the injuries sustained in the collision

Florida Highway Patrol troopers identified the driver of the tractor-trailer as Julio Dones Rosa, 45, of Citrus Springs. Rosa was not injured in the crash.

Rosa was arrested for reckless driving involving serious injury. Following his arrest, troopers delivered him to the Hillsborough County Jail.

