Good Samaritan jumps in as shots are fired at a shopping center during road rage incident

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — A road rage suspect is being held in jail on a $25,000 bond, accused of shooting into a car.

Good Samaritan Cody McWhorter was 100 feet away in the busy shopping center off Kirkman Road near MetroWest when he jumped into action.

“He yelled at the guy and then just stuck his firearm out the window and started blasting. And I counted 10 shots. “ Cody says the shots didn’t faze him because he served in the U.S. Army. “I took cover pretty quickly. And then when I saw the car coming this way, I knew he was going to evade and try to leave.”

According to investigators, the car of an innocent bystander was hit as he was driving past the Walmart Garden Center.

He later realized there was “a bullet lodged in his car mirror.” Cody told us, “I carry a medical bag in my work truck with me, so I brought that over there with me. But everyone was just counting shell casings on the ground.”

40-year-old Angel Morell O’Neill appeared before a judge. He’s accused of attempted second-degree murder and shooting into a vehicle.

The suspect told police that he was taking his mother to a doctor’s appointment when he got into a road rage incident with a red pickup truck, which cut him off. Morrell Oneill stated, he “was concerned as he believes a lot of people in Florida carry a firearm, so he took out his tan and black Glock, and fired multiple times and drove back to his house. That’s where officers arrested him.

Some, like Pastor Jeff Allen, say it’s not worth the risk. “When you jump in front of me, I just let you jump because I don’t want to deal with the consequences.” Cody’s relieved no one was injured. “It kind of made me happy. No one got hit, so other than that, I just dialed 9-1-1.”

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2026 Cox Media Group