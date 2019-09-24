FHP: Driver sought after man struck, killed after checking out of Osceola County hospital

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. - Shortly after he checked out of the hospital, a 56-year-old Orlando man was struck and killed by a car while using a walker to cross an Osceola County road, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.
Troopers said the crash happened just after midnight on Orange Blossom Trail in front of Advent Health Kissimmee.
Troopers said the man was first hit by a car heading southbound on OBT. They said the impact of that crash threw the man into the northbound lanes where he was hit by a second car. Troopers said they are searching for the driver of that second car after they fled the scene following the crash.
No description of the vehicle was made available. But anyone with information regarding the crash is asked to call Crimeline.
The road was shut down for hours as the investigation into the crash continued. Witnesses said they saw a mangled walker among debris in the roadway following the crash.
Troopers have not released the man's name or said who was at fault for the crash.
