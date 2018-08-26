FHP: Motorcyclist killed in US 27 crash

MINNEOLA, Fla. - A Minneola motorcyclist was killed in a crash in Lake County Saturday afternoon, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.
Thomas Knight, 57, was driving a 2008 Honda motorcycle south on U.S. 27 around 3:20 p.m. when a 2017 Toyota sedan, turning right off Oak Valley Boulevard, pulled out in front of him, troopers said.
Knight hit the back of the Toyota, flying off the bike, troopers said.
He was taken to Southlake Hospital, where he later died.
Knight was not wearing a helmet, according to the crash report.
The crash remains under investigation.
