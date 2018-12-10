FHP: Sheriff's Office bailiff killed after drunken woman crashes into SUV on I-95

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. - A drunken woman crashed into a family of four near St. Augustine, killing a passenger who was also a sheriff's bailiff, the Florida Highway Patrol said.
The St. John’s County Sheriff’s Office’s website shows that Kim Johnston, 46, was arrested and charged with driving under the influence Sunday.
Johnston was driving on Interstate 95 when she crashed into an SUV carrying a Jacksonville sheriff's deputy, a bailiff and the couple's two children, FHP said.
Troopers said the SUV then swerved into several lanes of traffic before flipping, and Cathy Adams, 43, was ejected from the vehicle and later died.
The driver of the SUV, William Adams, 50, was critically wounded, and the couple's children, age 14 and 16, suffered minor injuries, troopers said.
Johnston remains jailed without bail in the St. John’s County Sheriff’s Office.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
