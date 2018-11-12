ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - A SunRail train struck a pickup truck that stalled on the tracks Monday morning in Orange County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.
Lt. Kim Montes said the driver of the truck was able to get out of her vehicle uninjured before the northbound train hit the truck, pushing it into another vehicle.
Related Headlines
Montes said the crash happened at 6:05 a.m. near Landstreet Road and Orange Avenue.
The Florida Department of Transportation said none of the 123 passengers or two crew members aboard the train were injured in the crash.
FDOT said riders could expect train delays throughout the morning.
Montes said the driver of the truck, a 22-year-old Winter Garden woman, was ticketed for careless driving.
ATTENTION @RideSunRail RIDERS: Delay this morning for the train. https://t.co/9nYKlGF9jG— Racquel Asa (@RAsaWFTV) November 12, 2018
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}