Fiery multi-vehicle crash shuts down State Road 44 in Lake County

LAKE COUNTY, Fla. - A fiery crash involving multiple vehicles has State Road 44 shut down in Lake County.
Lake County deputies said State Road 44 is closed between County Road 46A and Huff Road.
Deputies said the crash is “major” and involves as many as six or seven vehicles, some of which were on fire.
The sheriff’s office said Lake County Public Schools has been notified to take alternate routes.
This is a developing story. Stay tuned to Eyewitness News for updates.
Crash on SR 44 is now being expanded out to CR 44a. No access to Huff Rd. directly off of SR 44 and it must be accessed from CR 44a. @lakeschools Transportation has been norified.— LCSO Alerts (@LCSOAlerts) April 4, 2019
SR 44 shut down between CR46A and Huff Rd #eustis due to major crash involving 6-7 vehicles and some on fire. Use 44a and CR 437 as alternates.— LCSO Alerts (@LCSOAlerts) April 4, 2019
