  • Fiery multi-vehicle crash shuts down State Road 44 in Lake County

    By: Sarah Wilson

    Updated:

    LAKE COUNTY, Fla. - A fiery crash involving multiple vehicles has State Road 44 shut down in Lake County.

    Lake County deputies said State Road 44 is closed between County Road 46A and Huff Road.

    Related Headlines

    Deputies said the crash is “major” and involves as many as six or seven vehicles, some of which were on fire.

    >>> Check traffic conditions along your route here <<<

    The sheriff’s office said Lake County Public Schools has been notified to take alternate routes.

    This is a developing story. Stay tuned to Eyewitness News for updates.

     

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories