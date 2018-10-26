0 Fiery semi crash closes all but one eastbound lane of SR-528

WEDGEFIELD, Fla. - One eastbound lane of State Road 528 remains closed near Wedgefield after a semi overturned and caught fire Thursday morning, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Both lanes were shut down for hours near Dallas Boulevard. It happened around 10:30 a.m.

Photos: Fiery semi crash on Beachline

Troopers said the driver of the semi, which was hauling wooden doors, lost control and went off the road.

>>>Live Traffic Conditions<<<

The truck hit a guardrail, overturned then caught fire.

The accident immediately caused a major traffic backup which continued into the night.

FHP was diverting all traffic from SR 528 onto Dallas Boulevard.

TRENDING NOW:

Firefighters said the driver was transported to Orlando Regional Medical Center to be treated for minor injuries.

Alternate roads also got jammed during the evening rush hour.

© 2018 Cox Media Group. Fiery crash on the Beachline © 2018 Cox Media Group.

A man said he was trying to reach family members who sat in traffic so long, they were running out of gas.

“She’s called me twice about to run out of gas and she’s not able to stop up here,” said Claude Sturm.

Tonight work continues to repair the Beachline after a firey semi accident this morning caused major traffic snarls. Live coverage on #TV27at10 & #WFTVat11 @WFTV pic.twitter.com/pOV7AOguDE — Ken Tyndall (@KenTyndallWFTV) October 26, 2018

Even after dark, crews were still busy cleaning up, using heavy equipment to pick up the doors that were scattered on the side of the highway.

Crews were at least able to open one eastbound lane for traffic, while they worked on the other.

FHP does now expect the road to be fully repaired and reopened until 3 a.m.

The crash remains under investigation.

This is a developing story. Stay tuned to WFTV for updates.

Eastbound Beachline. Semi crash that caught fire. Traffic being diverted off at Dallas Blvd. Expect a delay and seek and alternate route. No injuries and no other cars involved. pic.twitter.com/Gz5PuLd8xn — FHP Orlando (@FHPOrlando) October 25, 2018

UPDATE: Good knockdown on trailer and tractor, extensive overhaul in progress. @FHPOrlando and @OrangeCoSheriff on scene with crews. Exit ramp to Dallas opening up, 1 lane only. 1 transport to ORMC. pic.twitter.com/L7GsM4TShf — OCFire Rescue (@OCFireRescue) October 25, 2018

© 2018 Cox Media Group.