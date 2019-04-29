BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. - One month after a truck carrying construction equipment crashed into an Interstate 95 overpass, the bridge is being closed for up to three weeks for repairs.
The Florida Department of Transportation said temporary repairs were made immediately following the accident, but more permanent fixes are needed.
The construction will impact traffic along both Interstate 95 and State Road 528 for the next three weeks. FDOT said the construction will require the total closure of I-95’s northbound lanes. See below for full details and maps of upcoming closures:
