3-year-old Florida boy dies after kayak capsizes near Snead Island

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. - A 3-year-old boy died after a kayak capsized in waters at the Emerson Point Preserve in Manatee County, Ashley Tyler with the Florida Fish and Wildlife Commission said.
The FWC said the kayak was carrying two adults and two children when it overturned as they were heading back to shore near Snead Island.
FWC officials said the adults and an 8-year-old child were rescued, but 3-year-old Caleb Nopal was found dead in the water at about 11:30 p.m., three hours after the kayak overturned.
“We would like to extend our sincerest condolences to the family friends and community during this trying time,” Tyler said.
FWC officials said no one in the family was wearing a life jacket.
Interview with FWC's Ashley Tyler below (Video by Ryan Ballogg):
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
