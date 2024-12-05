Police: Orlando doctor arrested by Windermere Police for the death of his wife

WINDERMERE, Fla. — The Windermere Police Department arrested Thomas Wentzell, MD, Thursday morning in connection to the death of his wife.

Officers said the investigation started on Dec. 2, when they responded to a home in the 600 block of Magnolia St., Windermere, around 1:30 a.m.

When officers arrived, they found a deceased woman, identified as Mrs. Linda Wentzell.

According to authorities, the only other person at the home that morning was her husband, Thomas Wentzell.

Windermere police said officers promptly identified the need for a thorough investigation based on “initial observations, witness statements, and the overall circumstances at the scene,” and the Winter Garden Police Department Homicide Team and Forensics Unit were requested to help.

Detectives said initial interviews revealed significant inconsistencies in Mr. Wentzell’s account of events, raising further questions.

On Thursday morning, the Ocoee Police Department was dispatched to a call that Wentzell was expressing suicidal intentions.

According to police, the caller was Mr. Wentzell, and he confessed that he “deserved to die” because he had killed his wife.

Wentzell was taken into custody and transported to the Orange County Jail.

