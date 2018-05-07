Jeep towed from shoreline after incident on SR-528 in Brevard County

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. - 5:01 p.m.
- Skywitness 9 HD recorded video of a white Jeep stuck on rocks along the shoreline
- The condition of the driver is unknown
- No word about any passengers
4:54 p.m.
- A major accident was reported on SR-528 eastbound at MM 53 in Titusville
- Florida Department of Transportation reported the right lane was blocked and traffic was backed up until Banana River Drive
- The accident was reported just after 4 p.m. Monday
- Traffic cameras showed multiple emergency vehicles parked on the side of the road
