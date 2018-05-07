  • Jeep towed from shoreline after incident on SR-528 in Brevard County

    By: Katy Camp

    Updated:

    BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. - 5:01 p.m.

    • Skywitness 9 HD recorded video of a white Jeep stuck on rocks along the shoreline
    • The condition of the driver is unknown
    • No word about any passengers

    4:54 p.m.

    • A major accident was reported on SR-528 eastbound at MM 53 in Titusville
    • Florida Department of Transportation reported the right lane was blocked and traffic was backed up until Banana River Drive
    • The accident was reported just after 4 p.m. Monday
    • Traffic cameras showed multiple emergency vehicles parked on the side of the road

