Orange County deputy pulled from burning squad car after crash on 408, troopers say

ORLANDO, Fla. - An Orange County deputy went to the hospital after bystanders pulled him from his burning squad car following a crash in the E-Pass lanes of the Pine Hills toll plaza Sunday morning.
Deputy Jamie Hoffman, 41, was driving his marked squad car west on State Road 408 near the Pine Hills Road toll plaza in the right lane around 8:30 a.m. when the 2000 Mitsubishi SUV, driven by 54-year-old Emmanuel Dorvil, put on his flashers, troopers said.
Dorvil told troopers his car was having a mechanical issue and he tried to leave the roadway when the squad car rear-ended him.
The squad car then caught fire. Bystanders pulled Hoffman out of his car.
Dorvil and Hoffman were taken to Orlando Regional Medical Center with minor injuries, troopers said.
Both drivers were wearing their seat belts, according to the crash report.
