Palm Bay man, 88, dies after vehicle crashes into palm tree

MELBOURNE, Fla. - An 88-year-old Palm Bay man died Thursday afternoon after the car he was riding in struck a palm tree in Melbourne, the Melbourne Police Department said.
Chuwee Gaiwan, 72, of Palm Bay, was driving east on Sarno Road and turned left onto North Harbor City Boulevard shortly after 2:30 p.m., the Melbourne police Sgt. Daniel Desormier said.
The roads were wet because of rainy conditions, and Gaiwan said the vehicle began to hydroplane, causing her to lose control of the vehicle and hit the tree, Desormier said.
Police said her passenger, Antonios Peter Maniatis, was injured in the crash and taken to Holmes Regional Medical Center, where he died.
The crash remains under investigation.
Anyone who witnessed or recorded the crash is asked to call Melbourne police at 321-608-6731.
