0 'A true servant': Remembering Channel 9 freelancer, volunteer firefighter George Bortle

ORLANDO, Fla. - Longtime Channel 9 freelance photographer and Mims Volunteer Fire Department spokesman George Bortle was laid to rest Thursday morning.

Bortle, 72, died Friday at his home in Mims.

He is survived by Cindy Bortle, his wife of 25 years, who is also a Channel 9 freelance photographer, their four children and their eight grandchildren.

A Pennsylvania native, George Bortle served in the U.S. Navy during the Vietnam War and moved to Florida in 1974, when NASA hired him as a computer technician.

He served as a volunteer firefighter in Pennsylvania for five years and continued his service in Brevard County for 45 years.

Sid Champagne, Channel 9's Brevard County bureau photographer, remembered George Bortle as a talented firefighter and journalist who "feared no danger."

"Day or night, George was there for the public," he said. "He became a friend to everyone he met. Cindy, his wife, was there with him on every news story. They made a terrific team."

The Titusville Fire Department described George Bortle in a Facebook post as a "true servant," whose life "speaks for itself."

"Cindy Price Bortle: We are here for you and your family," the agency said. "We will always cherish the time we had with George at emergency scenes and just out visiting in public together. Thank you for sharing him with all of us and always doing your best to keep him in line, because George always wanted to be out there in the middle of it. You were right there and always had his back."

Channel 9 anchor Nancy Alvarez said in a Facebook post that George Bortle was more than a stringer who always "got the shot" -- he was "a devoted husband, father and grandfather; a friend to so, so many."

"Channel 9 viewers have never heard his name, but I promise you've seen his video," she said. "Many, many hearts are heavy, but we're better because he was in our lives."

