  • Pedestrian dies after crash on US 1 in New Smyrna Beach, police say

    By: Johny Fernandez , James Tutten

    Updated:

    NEW SMYRNA BEACH, Fla. - New Smyrna Beach police are investigating a crash early Friday morning that killed a pedestrian.

    Investigators said the crash occurred around 3 a.m. on U.S. 1, not far from Sleepy Hollow Road.

    Detours were in place near the crash for nearly three hours. The road has since reopened.

    The cause of the crash and the victim's name have not been released.

     

     

     

     

