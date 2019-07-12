Pedestrian dies after crash on US 1 in New Smyrna Beach, police say

NEW SMYRNA BEACH, Fla. - New Smyrna Beach police are investigating a crash early Friday morning that killed a pedestrian.
Investigators said the crash occurred around 3 a.m. on U.S. 1, not far from Sleepy Hollow Road.
Detours were in place near the crash for nearly three hours. The road has since reopened.
The cause of the crash and the victim's name have not been released.
**UPDATE - All traffic lanes are now back open (5:50 AM)— NSBPD (@NSBPolice) July 12, 2019
New Smyrna Beach Police are on scene of a fatal traffic crash involving a pedestrian in the 3300- block of N. Dixie Freeway. All Northbound traffic on U.S. 1 is being detoured at this time.
Current scene of fatal traffic crash involving a pedestrian. North bound lane of North Dixie Freeway closed. Medical examiner just arrived. More on @WFTV this morning. pic.twitter.com/3YF0guuNtT— Johny Fernandez (@jfernandezwftv) July 12, 2019
**TRAFFIC ALERT**— NSBPD (@NSBPolice) July 12, 2019
New Smyrna Beach Police are on scene of fatal traffic crash involving a pedestrian in the 3300- block of N. Dixie Freeway. All Northbound traffic on U.S. 1 is being detoured at this time. Please avoid this area and obey all detours. pic.twitter.com/6u9B04DPbY
