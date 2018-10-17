  • Plywood slices through woman's windshield on I-95 near Rockledge

    By: Kelly Healey

    BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. - A woman suffered minor injuries last week when a piece of plywood struck the front of her windshield as she was driving on I-95 in Brevard County near Rockledge, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

     

    FHP said Rebecca Burgman, 35, was driving north on I-95 behind Jaime Riveira’s pickup truck when the piece of plywood, which had been secured in the bed of the truck, became loose and sliced through Burgman’s windshield.

     

    Riveira, 51, of Haines City, was ticketed for faulty equipment and failing to secure the load, FHP said.

     

