Palm Bay officer injured in crash, police say

PALM BAY, Fla. - A Palm Bay police officer was injured in a crash Wednesday morning, police said.
The crash was reported near Bombardier Boulevard and Kentucky Drive.
Related Headlines
>>>More Brevard County news<<<
Police said they do not know the extent of the officer’s injuries, but said the injuries do not appear to be life-threatening.
Police said the officer was on duty at the time of the crash and in park when he was struck by another car.
No other details were released.
Stay with wftv.com for updates.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}