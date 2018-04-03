  • Police: Family of 4 visiting from UK dies in Titusville crash

    By: Jason Kelly

    Updated:

    TITUSVILLE, Fla. - A family of four visiting Florida from the United Kingdom died Monday evening in a crash, the Titusville Police Department said.

    The crash was reported shortly after 6 p.m. at Columbia Boulevard and Sisson Road, Titusville Deputy Police Chief Todd Hutchinson said.

    Related Headlines

    The four adults -- two men and two women -- were westbound on Columbia Boulevard in a rented Mitsubishi sedan when the driver tried to make a U-turn at Sisson Road, Hutchinson said.

    Photos: 4 die in Titusville crash

    Investigators said the driver drove into the path of a Ford F-250 pickup truck.

    The four people in the car were pronounced dead at the crash scene, Hutchinson said. First responders had to use the Jaws of Life to remove the victims' bodies from the wreckage.

    The driver of the pickup was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

    Read: SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket launches supplies to ISS

    The identities of those involved weren't released.

    The intersection will remain closed until at least 10 p.m.

    The crash remains under investigation.

    No other details were given.

    Check back and watch Channel 9 Eyewitness News for updates to this developing story.

    Read: Grandmother injured in Titusville drive-by shooting, deputies say

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories

  • Headline Goes Here

    Police: Family of 4 visiting from UK dies in Titusville crash

  • Headline Goes Here

    FHP: Man dies in wrong-way crash on Interstate 4 in Winter Park

  • Headline Goes Here

    FHP: Mount Dora motorcyclist dies after being rear-ended at stop light

  • Headline Goes Here

    Police: Driver sought in hit-and-run crash that injured Melbourne bicyclist

  • Headline Goes Here

    3 children still missing in crash that killed 5 others when vehicle…