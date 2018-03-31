Police: Driver sought in hit-and-run crash that injured Melbourne bicyclist

MELBOURNE, Fla. - A bicyclist was hospitalized in a hit-and-run crash in Melbourne early Saturday, police said.
The crash occurred around 6:30 a.m. along the 1700 block of Pineapple Avenue, police said.
When officers arrived, they found a bicyclist on the side of the road with “significant injuries.”
According to police, the bicyclist was thrown off his bike after being hit by a car traveling north on Pineapple Avenue.
A passerby found the bicyclist and called 911, police said.
The bicyclist was taken to a nearby hospital, officials said.
The crash knocked the rear-wheel off the bicycle, police said. The bike’s frame was bent and the gears were broken as well.
Police did not release any description of the vehicle that hit the bicyclist, which officers are looking for.
Anyone with information is urged to call the Melbourne Police Department.
