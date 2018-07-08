Police: Man in wheelchair hit while crossing Daytona Beach road

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. - A man in a wheelchair was hit while crossing a Daytona Beach road late Saturday, police said.
The man was crossing the 700 block of Atlantic Avenue around 10 p.m. when a car heading north hit him while he was in the middle of the roadway outside the crosswalk, police said.
The driver told police she did not see the man in the wheelchair. Police said the driver was not under the influence and that there is no indication that she caused the accident.
The man, who police have not identified, suffered a serious injury and was taken to the intensive care unit at Halifax Health Medical Center.
Hospital staff have been unable to contact the man’s relatives so far, police said.
