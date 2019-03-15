  • SR-520 shut down due to smoke at Orange/Brevard county line

    By: Sarah Wilson

    Updated:

    ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - Law enforcement shut down both directions of State Road 520 Friday morning after reports of smoke in the area.

    The road was shut down around 6 a.m. A crash in the area was reported shortly after.

