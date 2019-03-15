ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - Law enforcement shut down both directions of State Road 520 Friday morning after reports of smoke in the area.
The road was shut down around 6 a.m. A crash in the area was reported shortly after.
>>> Check traffic conditions and find an alternate route here <<<
This is a developing story. Watch Eyewitness News for updates.
Two damaged cars were just towed away from the closure on SR 520. @FHPOrlando believes the smoke may have something to do with the crash. No word on when SR 520 will reopen or where smoke is coming from. pic.twitter.com/NporL2AIuk— Q McCray (@QMcCrayWFTV) March 15, 2019
