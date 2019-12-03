TRAFFIC ALERT: Section of I-95 shut down in Brevard County after serious crash, troopers say

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. - A serious crash shut down southbound lanes of I-95 in Brevard County on Monday night, according to Florida Highway Patrol.
The crash happened near mile marker 176, near County Road 516.
It’s unclear how many vehicles were involved or how many people were injured in the crash.
This is a breaking news story that will be updated when more information becomes known.
