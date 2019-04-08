Troopers investigate fatal crash involving lumber truck near Wedgefield

WEDGEFIELD, Fla. - Troopers are investigating a fatal crash near Wedgefield involving a lumber truck, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.
The crash occurred shortly after 4 p.m. at the intersection of State Road 520 and Taylor Creek Road.
Skywitness video shows a car crushed beneath a lumber truck at that intersection.
State Road 520 is shut down while troopers investigate.
Troopers have not said what caused the crash.
Orange County firefighters are also responding to the crash.
Traffic Alert/Fatal Crash. SR-520 and Taylor Creek Road. Log truck vs a vehicle. 1 person in car deceased. All lanes of SR-520 shut down. Use Alternate route for the next few hours. pic.twitter.com/FI4YPIsBvD— FHP Orlando (@FHPOrlando) April 8, 2019
#trafficalert serious crash:— OCFire Rescue (@OCFireRescue) April 8, 2019
STATE ROAD 520 & TAYLOR CREEK, WEDGEFIELD. #OCFRD on scene, @FHPOrlando investigating. #BREAKING view the incident location on @pulsepoint
Map link:https://t.co/4YQ5oJ42zM
