  • Troopers investigate fatal crash involving lumber truck near Wedgefield

    By: Chip Skambis

    Updated:

    WEDGEFIELD, Fla. - Troopers are investigating a fatal crash near Wedgefield involving a lumber truck, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. 

    The crash occurred shortly after 4 p.m. at the intersection of State Road 520 and Taylor Creek Road.

    Related Headlines

    Skywitness video shows a car crushed beneath a lumber truck at that intersection. 

    State Road 520 is shut down while troopers investigate. 

    Troopers have not said what caused the crash. 

    Orange County firefighters are also responding to the crash. 

    This is a developing story. Stay with Channel 9 for updates. 
     

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories