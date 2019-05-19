  • Vehicle found burned after fatal hit-and-run crash in Ocala, police say

    By: James Tutten

    OCALA, Fla. - A vehicle that may have been involved in a fatal hit-and-run crash was found burned and abandoned in Marion County, according to the Ocala Police Department.

    Officers said James Leocal, 26, was killed Saturday evening when he was struck by a car on Southwest 38th Avenue.

    During their investigation, a Toyota Camry matching the description of the driver’s vehicle was found severely burned in Reddick.

    Anyone with information on this incident is asked to call the Ocala Police Department at 352-369-7000 or Crime Stoppers at 352-368-7967.

