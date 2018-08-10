  • WATCH: Woman takes stroll on I-4 in Orlando as cars whizz by

    By: Kelly Healey

    Updated:

    ORLANDO, Fla. - A woman was caused a disturbance Friday on Interstate 4 in Orlando, police said.

     

    Skywitness 9 HD was over the scene where the woman was seen walking on the highway near Conroy Road as cars whizzed by.  

     

    Police arrived and managed to get her off the roadway.

     

    No further information has been released.

     

    Channel 9 is working to gather more information about this incident. 

