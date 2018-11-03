Two pedestrians killed in Ocoee crash, police say

OCOEE, Fla. - Two pedestrians were killed during a crash in Ocoee on Friday night, police said.
A car hit the two pedestrians around 10:50 p.m. on Silver Star Road just west of North Cumberland Avenue, police said.
The two pedestrians, who police did not identify, were pronounced dead at the scene.
The investigation is still ongoing.
Police did not say if the driver is being sought or will face charges.
Officials did not say if they believe alcohol is involved in the crash.
