'Wettest day in quite some time:' Storms in the forecast for Central Florida

Wednesday started with some rain, which will continue throughout the day for most of Central Florida.
There is an 80% chance of rain with an average high temperature of 84 degrees.
"Today will be our wettest day in quite some time, with 1 to 2 inches of rain possible for many of us," certified meteorologist Brian Shields said.
The evening will bring scattered showers with an average low temperature of 71 degrees.
"Street flooding is already a concern along the coast, and that threat will grow as we go through the day," Shields said.
But, the weekend will be nicer.
"By the end of the week, drier weather returns," Shields said.
At the beach, the rip current risk is moderate.
"Long period of east swells will contribute to a moderate risk for rip currents at east Central Florida beaches. Always swim within sight of lifeguard. Rough surf will also impact the surf zone and be hazardous to swimmers entering the ocean today," according to the National Weather Service.
Cooler changes should be coming in a matter of weeks! pic.twitter.com/Z7XWuAtqQ9— Brian Shields (@BrianWFTV) October 9, 2019
Check your 5-Day Forecast below:
