0 9 facts: Shark attacks -- safety tips, comparable statistics

Sharks have made several appearances near local beaches in the past few weeks and with the year-round tourists and weekend getaways for inland residents, more people could become their prey.

For sharks, anyone can become bait. But there are activities and even clothing articles that can make you more prone to a shark bite if you are in the water with a shark around.

What are the statistics on shark attacks?

Alligator vs. sharks: According to data from The Florida Museum, across the Southeastern U.S., there is a fatality rate of 4.3% in alligator attacks and 5% in shark attacks. Lightning vs. sharks: Between 1959 and 2010 in the United States, a total of 1,970 fatalities due to lightning and 26 fatalities due to shark attacks. There were 974 shark attacks in this same period. Take into consideration that a lot more people are likely exposed to lightning than swimming at the beaches. Florida boating vs. shark: From 2002 to 2013 there were 8,979 boating accidents in Florida, and 261 shark attacks. In the same period there were 782 boating fatalities and shark attacks left two people dead. The fatality rate is eight times higher for boating accidents than shark attacks, 8.7% vs. 0.77%, respectively.

Overall, if we consider the average life expectancy of a person born in 2003, and the population of the U.S. that year, you have: a 1 in 3,748,067 chance of death after a shark attack. That’s a lower chance than for the incidents below.

DISEASE AND ACCIDENTAL CAUSES OF DEATHS ANNUAL DEATHS DEATH RISK DURING ONE'S LIFETIME Heart disease 652,486 1 in 5 Cancer 553,888 1 in 7 Stroke 150,074 1 in 24 Hospital Infections 99,000 1 in 38 Flu 59,664 1 in 63 Car accidents 44,757 1 in 84 Suicide 31,484 1 in 119 Accidental poisoning 19,456 1 in 193 MRSA (resistant bacteria) 19,000 1 in 197 Falls 17,229 1 in 218 Drowning 3,306 1 in 1,134 Bike accident 762 1 in 4,919 Air/space accident 742 1 in 5,051 Excessive cold 620 1 in 6,045 Sun/heat exposure 273 1 in 13,729 Lightning 47 1 in 79,746 Train crash 24 1 in 156,169 Fireworks 11 1 in 340,733 Shark attack 1 1 in 3,748,067

Data since 1837 shows that Florida is the state with the most shark attacks in the nation, 828 attacks, followed by Hawaii and California. Here are 9 facts to reduce your chances of being attacked by a shark:

Swim in groups. Sharks are more likely to attack someone swimming alone. Sharks are most active during dawn and dusk. Avoid swimming during these times. Sharks have a keen ability to smell blood. Do not enter the water when bleeding with open wounds or while menstruating. Shiny jewelry might resemble the sheen of fish scales and attract sharks. Avoid wearing jewelry. Murky, contaminated waters, especially waters used for any type of fishing, signal food for sharks. For this same reason you should avoid swimming where people are fishing. High contrast color clothing or gear is especially visible to sharks, the contrast draws a shark's attention. Erratic movements like excess splashing draw a shark’s attention. Swim near the shore, stay away from the area between sandbars near steep drop-offs. Sharks love these areas. Never harass a shark.

And as usual when going for a swim: always swim near a lifeguard.

Statistics and data provided by The Florida Museum

