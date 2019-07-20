Afternoon storms expected Saturday as temperatures heat up

A dry and partly cloudy morning Saturday will give way to a chance for afternoon storms across Central Florida.
High temperatures will reach the mid-90s with a heat index in the 100s in some areas.
Scattered showers moved into the Space Coast early Saturday but fizzled out before noon.
Most of the afternoon storms will be centered over the I-4 corridor. Some areas could see more than an inch of rain.
On average, Central Florida will have a 40% chance for rain Saturday.
Most of the heaviest storm activity will be in the later afternoon to early evening hours.
Conditions will dry out overnight and Sunday will see much of the same.
